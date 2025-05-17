Mumbai: From humble beginnings in Hyderabad to becoming one of the most celebrated names in the film industry, Vijay Varma’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. Known for his powerful performances in Pink, Gully Boy, Dahaad, Kaalkoot, and Darlings, the actor has steadily carved a space for himself in Bollywood. His breakthrough came with the web series Mirzapur, where his role won widespread acclaim.

Vijay Varma’s new home in Mumbai

Recently, Vijay gifted himself a stunning sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighborhood. We got a sneak peek into his lavish new home through a latest vlog by filmmaker Farah Khan that also gave fans a rare peek into the actor’s life off-screen.

The house boasts a spacious living area, a sleek kitchen, a dedicated dressing room, and a grand balcony offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Vijay also proudly showcased his impressive shoe collection during the tour, mentioning that he moved in during the first week of April 2025 and is still setting up the space.

What makes this achievement all the more special is Vijay’s background. Hailing from a Marwari business family in Hyderabad, he once ran away from home due to differences with his father over his passion for acting. Over the years, his persistence has paid off and today he boasts a massive net worth of over Rs 20 crore.

On the professional front, Vijay will next be seen in Gustakh Ishq and Matka King. The latter recently wrapped up its shoot and is expected to release soon.