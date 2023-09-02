Walmart paid $3.5 bn to buy Flipkart shares from Binny Bansal, Tiger Global & others

Binny, along with Sachin Bansal, exited Flipkart after selling it to Walmart in 2018 for around $16 billion.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 2:53 pm IST
Walmart joins IIT Madras to accelerate research and skilling in India

New Delhi: Retail giant Walmart has paid around $3.5 billion to acquire shares in e-commerce major Flipkart from non-controlling stakeholders, including co-founder Binny Bansal and top investment firms Tiger Global and Accel, among others.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing in the US, the company said that during the six months ended July 31, 2023, “the company paid $3.5 billion to acquire shares from certain Flipkart non-controlling interest holders and settle the liability to former non-controlling interest holders of PhonePe”.

Additionally, during the six months ended July 31, the company received $0.7 billion related to new rounds of equity funding for the company’s majority-owned PhonePe subsidiary.

MS Education Academy

Bansal reportedly received about $1-$1.5 billion from his shareholding in Flipkart.

Binny, along with Sachin Bansal, exited Flipkart after selling it to Walmart in 2018 for around $16 billion.

Last year, Binny Bansal sold his stake worth $264 million (more than Rs 2,000 crore) in the homegrown e-commerce platform to Chinese Internet giant Tencent.

In July, retail giant Walmart paid $1.4 billion to acquire VC form Tiger Global’s remaining shares in Flipkart. According to a report in Wall Street Journal, Walmart paid the money to boost Flipkart’s stake.

Walmart purchased Tiger Global’s remaining holding in Flipkart to further cement its control of the Indian e-commerce giant.

Tiger Global made an overall gain of $3.5 billion on an investment of $1.2 billion.

Flipkart was earlier valued at $37.6 billion in a 2021 funding round. Walmart had 72 per cent share in Flipkart as last reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 2:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button