For travellers from Hyderabad looking for a refreshing mountain escape, Shimla offers much more than snowfall and Mall Road shopping. Hidden among tall deodar trees on Observatory Hill is the stunning Viceregal Lodge, a place that looks straight out of Scotland.

With its grey stone walls, castle-like towers, sloping roofs and sprawling green lawns, the grand building feels more European than Indian. The peaceful surroundings and cool mountain breeze only add to its fairytale charm.

A royal chapter from British India

Built between 1884 and 1888 during British rule, the Viceregal Lodge served as the summer residence of the British Viceroy when Shimla was the summer capital of British India. Designed by famous architect Henry Irwin in Scottish Baronial and Jacobethan style, the lodge remains one of the finest examples of colonial architecture in the country.

Beyond its beauty, the building also holds immense historical importance. Several key discussions linked to India’s Independence and Partition were held here. Leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah once visited the estate for important meetings.

What tourists can explore today

Today, the lodge houses the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) since 1965, though parts of the property remain open to visitors. Tourists can stroll through beautifully maintained gardens and join guided tours of selected rooms, including the main hall and library.

The interiors still preserve antique furniture, giant staircases, wooden panels and old photographs from the British era. One of the lodge’s most fascinating features is its advanced 19th-century firefighting system, which reportedly used wax-filled pipes considered highly innovative for its time.

Entry fees, timings and photography rules

The Viceregal Lodge is generally open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10:30 AM and 5 PM and remains closed on Mondays and public holidays.

Guided tours covering the interiors and grounds usually cost around Rs.100 for Indian adults and Rs.50 for children. Foreign tourists may have to pay between Rs.150 and Rs.200 Visitors who only wish to explore the gardens can do so for around Rs.30.

Photography is strictly prohibited inside the building, but tourists are allowed to click pictures in the scenic gardens and outdoor areas.

Why this place deserves your bucket list

Located around 3-4 km from Mall Road, the Viceregal Lodge offers breathtaking Himalayan views and peaceful surroundings away from crowded tourist spots.

So, if you are planning a Shimla trip anytime soon, don’t miss this Scotland-like landmark that beautifully blends history, architecture and old-world charm.