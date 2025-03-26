Want to buy Salman Khan’s latest Jacob & Co watch? Check price

Mumbai: When it comes to style and luxury, Bollywood actors are second to none. From red carpet appearances to casual outings, watches are more than just accessories — they’re style statements. Among these stars, Salman Khan stands out not just for his blockbuster films, but also for his iconic fashion sense and a known love for high-end watches.

Over the years, Salman has been spotted wearing some of the most exclusive and expensive timepieces, making it clear he has a deep appreciation for luxury watchmaking. Even as he’s busy promoting his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman’s passion for premium watches remains strong.

Salman Khan’s Iconic Tie-Up with Jacob & Co.

Adding another gem to his luxury collection, Salman Khan has now collaborated with the world-famous brand Jacob & Co. to launch a limited edition watch named The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone. This isn’t just another watch—it’s a powerful tribute to his father Salim Khan, celebrating family, heritage, and time itself. The watch is designed with a unique globe-like dial and dual time zone feature, perfect for global travelers.

It is priced at around Rs 61 lakhs, making it a true collector’s item.

The timepiece also reflects Indian culture, with saffron and green colors from the national flag, a world map engraving, and “Salman Khan” inscribed on the back. It even includes S.K. initials on the dial and comes in a custom turquoise box, inspired by Salman’s famous bracelet.