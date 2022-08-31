Want to interact with US universities, know student visa process? Attend virtual fair

Hyderabad: Students who want to connect with representatives from US universities and know the process for applying for student visa can attend a virtual fair that is going to be conducted by EducationUSA, the official source of information about U.S. higher education.

The University Virtual Fairs 2022 are going to be held on September 3 and 10, 2022. Though the event is free, registration is mandatory.

Those who are looking for pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels throughout the United States will get the opportunity to have discussions with US universities, EducationUSA advisors, and US Embassy representatives.

F1 visa process, education in US will be discussed

The event will not only help students, parents, and others in knowing the details of US higher education but also help them in understanding the process of US student visa which is also known as F1 visa.

Apart from that, the students will be able to know other details related to studying and living in the United States.

Students who are seeking admission into master’s and Ph.D. programs in the United States can attend ‘EducationUSA U.S. University Graduate Virtual Fair 2022’ on September 3. They have to register online on the US Embassy website (click here).

Those who are looking for admission into degree programs in the USA can attend ‘EducationUSA U.S. University Undergraduate Virtual Fair 2022’ on September 10. They too have to register on the embassy website (click here).

Both fairs will take place between 6 and 9 pm IST.