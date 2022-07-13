US consulates in India issue record number of student visas in 2022

Highest number of student visas were issued by the US consulate located in New Delhi

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 13th July 2022 10:31 am IST
visa appointment
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Out of five US consulates in India, four saw an increase in student visa issuance. The highest number of student visas were issued by the US consulate in Delhi.

A total number of visas issued by all the US consulates in India from January to May 2022 increased by three times when compared to the number of visas issued during the same period last year.

As per TOI, from January to May 2022, 14694 students were issued whereas, from January to May 2021, a total of 5663 visas were issued.

MS Education Academy
US consultants in IndiaStudent visas in 2022Student visas in 2019
New Delhi80211465
Mumbai25891514
Hyderabad1947937
Chennai10851290
Kolkata1052457
Total146945663

The highest number of student visas were issued by the US consulate located in New Delhi. The second highest student visas were issued by the US consulate in Mumbai.

Applicants worry due to US student visa rejection

Although a record number of student visas were issued by various US consulates in India, hundreds of students faced rejection too.

Those who faced visa rejection will have to reapply for the visa. However, as per the new policy, those who are going to re-apply will get a slot only at the end of August.

Students who have already incurred huge expenses while applying for the student visa at US consulates in India are worried due to the new policy.

Better Duolingo English test

Due to the new policy, students whose visa application got rejected have to wait till August for the slot. In the meanwhile, they have to obtain new i20 certification from the university.

Apart from it, those who are reapplying for the i20 certificate must have has to improve Duolingo’s English test score.

