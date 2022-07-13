US consulates in India issue record number of student visas in 2022

Hyderabad: Out of five US consulates in India, four saw an increase in student visa issuance. The highest number of student visas were issued by the US consulate in Delhi.

A total number of visas issued by all the US consulates in India from January to May 2022 increased by three times when compared to the number of visas issued during the same period last year.

As per TOI, from January to May 2022, 14694 students were issued whereas, from January to May 2021, a total of 5663 visas were issued.

US consultants in India Student visas in 2022 Student visas in 2019 New Delhi 8021 1465 Mumbai 2589 1514 Hyderabad 1947 937 Chennai 1085 1290 Kolkata 1052 457 Total 14694 5663

The highest number of student visas were issued by the US consulate located in New Delhi. The second highest student visas were issued by the US consulate in Mumbai.

Applicants worry due to US student visa rejection

Although a record number of student visas were issued by various US consulates in India, hundreds of students faced rejection too.

Those who faced visa rejection will have to reapply for the visa. However, as per the new policy, those who are going to re-apply will get a slot only at the end of August.

Students who have already incurred huge expenses while applying for the student visa at US consulates in India are worried due to the new policy.

Better Duolingo English test

Due to the new policy, students whose visa application got rejected have to wait till August for the slot. In the meanwhile, they have to obtain new i20 certification from the university.

Apart from it, those who are reapplying for the i20 certificate must have has to improve Duolingo’s English test score.