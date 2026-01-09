Want to resolve water disputes with Andhra through dialogue: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, January 9, said the state government does not want to have disputes with neighbouring states and would like to resolve inter-state water disputes with Andhra Pradesh through dialogue.

Telangana would like to resolve issues with neighbours cordially instead of approaching courts or other fora, he said.

He urged Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, without taking his name, not to raise objections to the irrigation projects on Krishna river in Telangana.

Reddy said Telangana projects, including Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation, Dindi and SLBC, were sanctioned during undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“Don’t raise objection to these projects. Cooperate with us in getting approvals for these projects. Because of the objections from Andhra Pradesh, it has become difficult for us to get environment and CWC (Central Water Commission) clearances,” he said, speaking at inauguration of Suzen Medicare Private Ltd on the city outskirts.

In the absence of clearances, the Telangana government is not getting bank loans and funds from the Centre, leading to a burden the state exchequer, he said.

Seeking cooperation of Andhra, he said the Telangana government would positively consider if its help is required to address any problems in the neighbouring state.

“We don’t want dispute. I want permanent solution to issues. This is not a political matter. It concerns interests of farmers, people, investors,” he said.

As Telangana does not have a port, it proposed a ’12-lane Express Highway with controlled access and railway connectivity’ with the Machilipatnam port in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Telangana needs cooperation of the neighbouring state for port connectivity and Andhra Pradesh also needs the help of Hyderabad for the development of its capital city of Amaravati, Reddy said.

“Talks will definitely continue with the neighbouring state and we don’t want to have disputes with neighbouring states whether it is Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu. We want to resolve problems with neighbours through talks,” he said.

Congress and his government does not want to derive any political benefit under the guise of disputes over water, he said. Revanth Reddy’s comments on cordial ties with Andhra Pradesh came in view of inter-state water issues between the two states coming to the fore in recent weeks.

Observing that the Congress government has filled up 75,000 vacancies since it assumed office in December 2023, it would fill up thousands of more vacancies in the future.

However, there are 30 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana and the government would try to attract private investment to provide jobs to the youth, he added.