Want to style like Mohammed Siraj? Know how much it will cost you

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj is not just making headlines on the cricket field anymore. The Indian pacer has now stepped into the fashion space with a streetwear collection that reflects his own journey of hustle, discipline and self-belief.

Siraj has collaborated with menswear label SNITCH for a new collection titled SEVEN:THREE, and the drop is all about sporty streetwear with a strong message. The collection takes inspiration from Siraj’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most talked-about fast bowlers.

So, if you ever wanted to style like Mohammed Siraj, this collection might be your chance.

The SEVEN:THREE collection features oversized and regular-fit T-shirts, relaxed polos, statement shirts, overshirts, cargos, trousers, denim and utility-inspired separates. The pieces also carry bold lines like “Made for Winners,” “Play with Purpose” and “Resilient in Spirit,” keeping the whole theme close to Siraj’s personality and cricketing journey.

The collection is priced between Rs 1,399 and Rs 3,699. It is available online and also across SNITCH retail stores.

The idea behind the collection is not just fashion, but the mindset Siraj is known for. The drop celebrates people who believe in working hard, staying consistent and building their own path instead of waiting for shortcuts.

From cricket whites to streetwear fits, Siraj’s latest move proves that his style game is also finding its own pace.