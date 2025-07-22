Want to visit a women-only island? How to reach from Hyderabad

Tired of crowded getaways and tourist traps? There is an island in Finland that offers something radically different: no men allowed. Known as SuperShe Island, this private retreat is reserved exclusively for women seeking peace, wellness, and a little luxury.

It might sound far off, but getting there from Hyderabad is easier than you think. Whether you are planning a solo escape or a girls-only trip, this guide by Siasat.com shows exactly how you can get off the streets of Banjara Hills to the serene shores of this unique island.

What is SuperShe Island?

SuperShe Island is a private 8.4-acre island located in the Baltic Sea, just off the coast of Finland. Founded by entrepreneur Kristina Roth, the retreat is designed to be a space where women can unwind, recharge, and connect, all without the presence of men.

From daily yoga and meditation to wellness workshops, spa treatments, and organic meals, the island offers a carefully curated experience focused on mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. It is also exclusive where visitors must apply and get accepted before they can book a stay.

Once you arrive, expect a schedule filled with yoga, meditation, spa therapies, nature walks, healthy meals, and intimate group activities designed to help you unplug and recharge. The vibe is luxurious yet low-key, with cozy Scandi-style cabins, a focus on clean living, and a strong sense of community. There is no alcohol, no smoking, and most importantly: no men. Whether you are looking to reflect in solitude or bond with women from around the world, the island delivers a peaceful escape with zero distractions and complete privacy.

How to reach here from Hyderabad?

Reaching the SuperShe Island in the Baltic Sea may sound like a logistical challenge, but it is surprisingly doable from Hyderabad with the right steps.

Start by booking an international flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport (HEL) in Finland. Airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates, Lufthansa, and Finnair operate one-stop flights with a total travel time of around 12 to 16 hours, depending on the layover. From Helsinki, you will need to get to the town of Raseborg, which is the closest mainland point to the island. This can be done via a comfortable train ride or private car, both of which take around 1.5 to 2 hours. Once there, SuperShe Island arranges a private boat transfer for its approved guests.

Before making any bookings, however, you will need to handle two important things: visa and stay approval. Indian passport holders require a Schengen short-stay visa to travel to Finland. The application process includes submitting your passport, photographs, confirmed flight itinerary, hotel booking or invitation letter, travel insurance with a minimum €30,000 coverage, bank statements, and a cover letter explaining your travel purpose. It’s best to apply 30 to 60 days in advance, as last-minute applications can lead to delays.

In addition, staying on SuperShe Island is not as simple as booking a room. You must first apply on their official website. The application includes questions about your background, wellness goals, and why you want to visit. If approved, the island’s team will guide you through booking dates and coordinate your arrival, including the boat ride from Raseborg. Given its exclusivity, it is advisable to apply well in advance to secure a spot and align your visa and flight plans accordingly.

In a world that rarely slows down, SuperShe Island offers a rare pause, a space designed entirely for women to breathe, heal, and reconnect. While it may be tucked away in the Baltic Sea, getting there from Hyderabad is not only possible but surprisingly straightforward with the right planning. Whether you are craving solitude or sisterhood, this no-men paradise might just be the unconventional escape you have been looking for.