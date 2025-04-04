Waqf Bill legalises onslaught on religious institutions: SIO

Hyderabad: The Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) on Friday, April 4, condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill, stating that it legalises the onslaught on Muslim religious institutions.

“By dismantling Waqf autonomy, the government is openly targeting Muslim heritage while similar provisions for other religious communities remain untouched,” the organisation said. The SIO added that the Parliament’s approval of the Waqf Bill exposes the BJP’s hypocritical narrative of Muslim welfare. It also shows their deep-seated bias against Muslims, violating Article 26 of the Constitution.

The organisation accused the Centre of being pretentious at the time of consultations regarding the bill and ignoring millions of objections. The organisation said that this was never about reform but about control and dispossession.

“We believe this is not just an amendment; it is a war on Waqf and on Muslim existence. It is an attempt to deepen communal polarisation and institutionalize the erasure of Muslim identity,” the SIO India secretary Thashreef KP said.

He further added that it does nothing to address corruption or encroachments but strengthens government interference to seize Waqf lands.