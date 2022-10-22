Waqf Board: Endowment properties worth crores of rupees at risk

This is the Hajj House in Hyderabad from where TS Waqf Board operates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board records are in a risky state after a video showing the internal condition of the records section was received. The video cited a large number of rats ripping through the records of the endowment properties at Sultan Mohiuddin’s office after it was sealed on the instructions of the Telangana government in 2017.

Post arrest of officers at the office of Sultan Mohiuddin in fake NOC case, no measures have been taken to preserve records of Telangana state properties worth crores.

After the incident of the road roller being eaten by termites during the regime of Nizam, now a new record of mice eating the records of waqf properties has been established in the state. Rats in the waqf board have targeted the records section as well as the record section at Sultan Mohiuddin’s office. The Waqf Board officials and employees are aware of it yet no steps are being implemented to preserve valuable state property records.

After Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was informed about the problems in the records, he clearly said that no order was directed to lock or seal the record section earlier. Despite the absence of written orders, the section at Waqf Board was kept sealed.

Immediate measures to preserve these records are required or the official gazette will also be declared null and void in the court, as they are prepared on the basis of records and these records are reviewed to validate the gazette.

