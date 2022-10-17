Hyderabad: Waqf board documents show that land belongs to Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi met Rangareddy Collector on Monday to discuss the land row at Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi near Malkam Cheruvu. Two days ago, Hindus entered the masjid premises, claimed that it was temple land and installed an idol inside the compound of the masjid premises.

The meeting with the Collector was followed by a high level meet with AIMIM Karwan MLA and Waqf Board member Kausar Mohiuddin, DCP Madhapur A Shilpavalli, ACP Madhapur, Revenue Divisionl Officer (RDO) Rajendar Nagar Chandrakala, Mandal revenue officer (MRO) Gandipet & Waqf Board chairman Masi and advocate Javed.

Documents of Waqf gazette No 3211 & 3212 that states Sy. No 82 as Masjid Qutub Shahi was presented at the meeting.

AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin also presented documents from the revenue dept, that allegedly show that since 1972 survey no 82 is registered as Masjid e Qutub Shahi, Malkam Chervu.

Revenue department sought a time of two days to probe the matter.