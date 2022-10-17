Hyderabad: Case against unknown persons for trespassing on masjid land

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly trespassing into Masjid E Qutb Shahi’s land at Raidurgam and creating a nuisance in its compound.

A case has been booked under Section 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), 427 (House trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of a member of the masjid committee.

On Sunday, a mob of 100-150 members broke the compound wall and entered the masjid premises to perform religious rituals at a small temple. The move of the intruders was opposed by the masjid committee and Muslims who approached the police.

After the incident, the Cyberabad police sought the help of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Ranga Reddy district revenue authorities to resolve the issue of the Qutb Shahi masjid at Mallkam Cheruvu.

What transpired on Sunday:

A 100-150 member group of Hindus trespassed into the Qutb Shahi masjid land at Malkam Cheruvu, Raidurgam, and after going into the hillocks performed rituals and allegedly sacrificed a sheep.

On noticing this several Muslims gathered at the Qutb Shahi masjid and registered their protest. The Hindus – over a hundred of them – including women broke into the remote spot after entering from the door meant for entrance to the masjid.

The Raidurgam police on information reached the spot and prevented a clash from occurring there. However, the police could not initiate action against the group promptly.

“The other group is claiming the government had allocated some land there for a temple and is situated at the spot where they reached on Sunday morning for some rituals. There is confusion about the boundary of the mosque land and the temple and ownership. The confusion resulted in tension,” said an official of Cyberabad police.

The police posted pickets after higher officials ordered a status quo to be maintained until the GHMC and revenue officials conduct a survey and demarcate the land.

The locals however alleged the temple never existed at the place. It was only on Sunday a group marched after trespassing into the mosque land and reached a corner of the masjid boundary and performed some rituals. Locals further claim some land mafia is attempting to grab the land by constructing a temple.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Karwan MLA, Kauser Mohiuddin, tweeted, “At around 10:30 am, after receiving information about trespassing at the Masjid e Qutb Shahi at Malkam Cheruvu on instructions of AIMIM president Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi. I reached out to CP Cyberabad and Collector Ranga Reddy. Officials assured of immediate action on the incident.”

The MLA visited the Masjid e Qutb Shahi at night and inspected the premises. He again interacted with the police officials.

Leaders of the Congress party visited the spot on Sunday and spoke to Wakf Board officials and chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan about the issue.