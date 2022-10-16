Hyderabad: Trespassers claim ‘temple land’ inside Qutb Shahi Mosque boundary

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police sought the help of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Ranga Reddy district revenue authorities to resolve the issue of Qutb Shahi Masjid at Mallkam Cheruvu.

A group of persons belonging to a particular community allegedly trespassed into the Qutb Shahi Masjid land at Malkam Cheruvu Raidurgam and after going into the vegetative hillocks performed some rituals and slaughtered sheep there.

On noticing it several Muslims gathered at the Qutb Shahi Masjid and registered their protest. The people belonging to the other community – over a hundred of them – including women came to a remote spot after entering from the door meant for entrance to the masjid.

The Raidurgam police on information reached the spot and prevented a clash from occurring there. However, the police could not initiate action against the persons who allegedly trespassed into the open land because the police are clueless about the existence of a temple there.

Tension prevailed at #QutbShahiMosque near #MalkamCheruvu area under #Raidurgam police station limits after unidentified #trespassers had allegedly damaged the boundary and forcibly installed an idol. https://t.co/u2XZcvCqIa #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Lz3tagBBt3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 16, 2022

“The other group is claiming the government had allocated some land there for a temple and is situated at the spot where they reached on Sunday morning for some rituals. There is confusion about the boundary of the mosque land and the temple and ownership. The confusion resulted in tension. On Monday we expect the issue to be resolved,” said an official of Cyberabad police.

The police posted pickets after higher officials ordered a status quo to be maintained until Monday when GHMC and revenue officials will come and do a survey and demarcation of the land.

The locals however alleged the temple never existed at the place. It was only on Sunday a group marched after trespassing into the mosque land and reached a corner of the masjid boundary and performed some rituals. Locals further claim some land mafia is attempting to grab the land by constructing a temple.

Kauser Mohiuddin, AIMIM MLA from Karwan tweeted, “ at around 10.30 a.m, after receiving information about trespassing at Masjid e Qutb Shahi at Malkam Cheruvu on instructions of AIMIM president Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi I reached out to the CP Cyberabad and Collector Ranga Reddy. Officials assured of immediate action on the incident. A high level meeting of all departments (waqf, revenue and law and order) is scheduled for tomorrow. I also alerted the wakf board officials, they also reached the spot. This incident of trespass has been noticed by AIMIM & escalated at appropriate level. Request citizens to refrain from sharing videos.”