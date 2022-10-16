Video: Trespassers damage Hyderabad’s Qutb Shahi Mosque boundary

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Qutb Shahi Mosque near Malkam Cheruvu area under Raidurgam police station limits after unidentified trespassers had allegedly damaged the boundary and forcibly installed an idol.

On Sunday morning the members of the management committee of the Mosque spotted a group of persons within the boundary performing rituals and installing an idol. They immediately alerted the local police and the Wakf Board officials.

Soon after the news of damage to the boundary spread, locals gathered at the spot forcing police to deploy force in the area.

A team from the Wakf Board task force too visited the spot and inspected the site.

“The boundary covering the backside area of the Masjid has been damaged by a group of persons and Pooja rituals were performed, we demand the Wakf Board and the revenue department to take necessary steps to protect the land,” said Amanullah Khan, President of the Masjid -E-Qutub Shahi.

A police picket has been posted at the spot and a case has been registered by the Raidurgam police. Efforts are on to identify the trespassers.