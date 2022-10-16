Hyderabad: Deputy superintendent loses Rs 1 lakh in cyber fraud

The fraudster impersonated an officer from Delhi's cybercrime wing and tricked the deputy superintendent saying there was an obscene video of the latter on social media.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 16th October 2022 2:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: The deputy superintendent of Cherlapally jail fell prey to cyber fraud on Saturday and lost Rupees one lakh after allegedly being threatened regarding an obscene video.

The fraudster impersonated an officer from Delhi’s cybercrime wing and tricked the deputy superintendent saying there was an obscene video of the latter on social media. The accused introduced himself as Ajay Kumar Pandey. He talked the victim into contacting a person named Rahul Sharma, who would delete the said video.

When contacted, Sharma asked the deputy superintendent to pay Rs 32,500 to get the video removed. Pandey contacted the victim again saying there were two more obscene videos of him online. The superintendent then paid Rs 65,000 in order to get the videos deleted.

When Sharma attempted to trick the victim again and asked him to pay an amount of Rs 85,000, he suspected foul play and approached the Kushaiguda police station. A case has been registered and the investigation has been initiated.

