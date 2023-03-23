Waqf Board is a demon capturing lands: Chavhanke in Nashik

Sudarshan Editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke gave an hour-long hate speech while addressing a large crowd during the Hindu Hunkar Sabha at the Anant Kanhere Maidan in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Wednesday. Chavhanke spoke on various contentious subjects including ‘Love Jihad’, Rohingya Muslims, ‘the need for anti-conversion’, anti-cow slaughter laws, and ‘Land Jihad’.

Location: Nashik, Maharashtra



At Hindu Hunkar Sabha, far-right leader Suresh Chavhanke delivers another hate speech targeting Muslims.



He peddled conspiracy theories, targeted Rohingya refugees, and said he would gift a bulldozer to Maharashtra Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/v8N2wzx2lk — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) March 23, 2023

Talking about ‘Love Jihad’, Chavhanke said, “If a jihadi molests your sister, will you dial 100 or will you take the matter in your hands?”, to which the crowd reacted to the latter.

“This Sabha is to encourage you that if someone looks at your sister with bad intentions, that person should not be let off,” he said among rousing cheers.

He spoke about Rohingya Muslims alleging that the Islamic organization Jamaat-e-Islami was responsible for giving them shelter in India.

“Nashik does not have a cell for searching for Bangladeshis. You must be seeing new kinds of caps (referring to skull caps). Where did they come from? From Bangladesh. This ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’ has brought Muslim foreigners and made them settle in the smallest of villages in India,” Chavhanke alleges.

Chavhanke further alleged states bordering Pakistan and Bangladesh are seeing a surge in the Muslim population.

“Wherever the Hindu population decreases, their Hindustan also diminishes. Kashmir, Bengal, and Kerala are all border states. What is happening within the borders? Do you want Nashik to become Malegaon? It’s happening!” he asked the crowd.

“If this trend continues, we will not be able to hold a Hindu event such as this in seven years from now,” he alleged.

He attacked Waqf Board alleging that it has forcefully occupied many Hindu lands. “Waqf Board is a demon capturing lands. The central government needs to pay attention to this. If they say tomorrow that Dindori Ashram (in Nashik), is ours then to get justice you will have to go to the Waqf Board,” he said.

Chavhanke appealed to the Narendra Modi-led central government to abolish the Ministry for Minorities Affairs. “All Muslim nations together do not have this much population. Can you call them a minority?” he asked.