Waqf Board seeks action over dargah land encroachment

Hyderabad: A large-scale alleged land encroachment racket on the Waqf properties of the historic Dargah Hazrat Baba Sharfuddin has come under scrutiny, with Survey No 96 in Mamidipally emerging as a major centre of unauthorised plotting and construction activity.

The vast Waqf estate spread over nearly 2,132 acres in and around Mamidipally has been facing prolonged disputes over illegal occupation, unauthorised layouts and misuse of land meant for religious and charitable purposes. Among the disputed parcels, Survey No 96 has allegedly witnessed systematic encroachment, where portions of Waqf land were reportedly carved into residential plots and sold to unsuspecting buyers.

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According to complaints submitted to Pahadi Shareef Police, certain individuals allegedly operating as a local land mafia have been involved in identifying vacant portions of Waqf land, creating unauthorised layouts, constructing houses and marketing them among economically weaker sections. The buyers, many of whom are reportedly unaware of the ownership status of the land, are said to have purchased the plots at comparatively cheaper rates.

The alleged encroachment activity is not limited to isolated constructions but points towards an organised network involving land identification, illegal plotting, sale agreements and construction of structures without valid permissions. Officials and Waqf representatives have raised concerns that such activities could lead to further complications for residents who have invested their savings in these properties.

The Telangana State Waqf Board had earlier approached the Pahadi Shareef Police Station seeking action against illegal occupation and constructions on Survey No. 96. The complaints highlighted that the land belongs to the Dargah Waqf property and cannot be transferred or occupied without proper authorisation.

Residents and local activists have demanded a detailed inquiry into the role of individuals involved in the alleged encroachments and sought identification of all unauthorised structures raised on Waqf land. They have also urged authorities to prevent further registrations and construction activity until ownership disputes are resolved.

Apart from Survey No 96, other portions of the Dargah Waqf property, including areas covered under Survey Nos 95 and 99/1 near graveyard lands, have also witnessed disputes over alleged boundary violations and attempts to occupy Waqf land.

With the property located in a rapidly developing area around Pahadi Shareef and Mamidipally, the land has become vulnerable to encroachment attempts due to its high commercial and residential value. Waqf officials and local residents have called for a comprehensive survey, removal of illegal structures and strict action against those involved in the alleged land grabbing network.