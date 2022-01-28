Waqf plot at Khairatabad urgently needs safeguard from encroachment

Hyderabad: The State Waqf Board needs to take urgent steps to save a high value 500 square yards plot at Hyderabad from the imminent encroachment.

This 500 square yard plot under the title “Bashir Ahmad Waqf” was being used illegally as car parking. However, the Waqf board had succeeded in clearing the plot and fixed its board to warn the trespassers. Currently, it is being noticed that someone is trying to remove the Waqf’s board.

This plot is among 11 plots regarding which the government has given instructions for a 30 year Lease in 2017. The then Minority Welfare secretary Syed Umar Jalil had issued a GO for seeking tenders for a 30 years lease for these plots.

The state government has later stopped the process in order to seek Global e-tenders for these plots so that the Waqf board could earn more income.

Currently, the matter is pending with the Department of Minority Welfare. Now it is the duty of the Waqf Board to take immediate steps to safeguard its properties.