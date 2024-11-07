Waqf row: Farmers, BJP delegation submit memorandum to Jagadambika Pal

Hubballi: A delegation of BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and farmers met Jagdambika Pal, the Chairperson of the Joint House Committee on Waqf Act Amendments, in Hubballi on Thursday and submitted a petition regarding the properties claimed by the Waqf in “collusion” with the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Bommai said, “The Waqf board has issued notices to farmers claiming their lands, houses, lakes, temples, hospitals and even famous Kaginele Peeth was also shown as Waqf property. We have brought everything to his notice.”

“We have urged Chairman Jagadambika Pal to include the information in his report and carry out the amendment to the Waqf bill. Our delegation comprises farmers from most districts in Karnataka state such as Vijayapura, Koppal, Dharwad, Gadag, Mandya and other districts of south Karnataka,” Bommai said.

He said the state was facing a crisis as the Congress government was “misusing” the Waqf law.

“It is a classic case of misusing the Waqf powers where people’s personal and ancestral properties are converted into Waqf property without issuing notices,” Bommai charged.

The Waqf powers are very well defined but in Karnataka, however, the present government and Waqf board have “misused” the law, he claimed.

Because of the amendment forthcoming in the Parliament, they want to register all the properties before that date. So, it is a kind of conspiracy against poor farmers and tillers, including Muslim farmers. Even Muslim farmers are affected and issued notices by the Waqf board, Bommai pointed out.

“This conspiracy has far-fetched ill effects on the social fabric of Karnataka. In Karnataka we have been living together very peacefully and this is one thing that is going to create such a rift and divide communities which is worrying,” Bommai underlined.

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim that even during the tenure of BJP, notices were issued to farmers by the Waqf board, Bommai said that the “Congress leader was telling blatant lies. Some notices were issued among the Waqf holders, not to the farmers.”