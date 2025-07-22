War 2 pre-release event: Makers skip Hyderabad, choose this city

Hyderabad: War 2 is one of the most awaited action films of 2025. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, and will release in cinemas on August 14, 2025, just before Independence Day. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The film is also clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, making it a big box office battle.

Why Hyderabad Is Being Skipped

In recent years, many big pan-Indian films are skipping Hyderabad for promotional events. Instead, events are being held in Mumbai, Delhi, or Chennai. Even Tollywood films are now choosing other cities. Now, War 2 is following the same path, which has disappointed some fans in Telangana.

Massive Event Planned in Vijayawada

To promote the Telugu version, a grand event is being planned in Vijayawada. Telugu distributor S. Naga Vamsi has bought the rights for the film and is organizing the event. According to reports, both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR may attend together. If that happens, it will be a huge moment for fans in Andhra Pradesh.

The trailer of War 2 will be out on July 25. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes movies like Pathaan and Tiger 3. Music is by Pritam, and the movie promises thrilling action, stylish visuals, and strong emotions.