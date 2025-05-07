War 2 Telugu rights: Jr NTR craze fuels record offers

Hyderabad: Get ready for some real drama — not just on screen, but off screen too! The much-awaited action movie War 2, starring Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood’s Young Tiger Jr NTR, is already creating a storm… and it hasn’t even hit the theatres yet!

NTR’s Power Creates Buzz in Telugu States

Jr NTR is on a roll with back-to-back hits. Now, he’s making his full-on Bollywood debut with War 2, and fans in Andhra and Telangana are super excited. The movie is releasing on August 14, 2025, and everyone is talking about it already. Why? Because NTR is not just acting — he’s bringing his style, fights, songs, and dance moves too!

Two Big Producers in a Tug of War

Now here’s the twist — the Telugu rights for the film are up for grabs, and two top producers are fighting to get them.

Naga Vamsi from Sitara Entertainments

from Sitara Entertainments Sunil Narang from Asian Cinemas

Both are offering huge money to get the rights — around Rs. 120 crores! That’s a record for a Hindi film in Telugu states.

Is That Price Too Much?

Some are wondering — is Rs. 120 crores too high? After all, War 2 is a Hindi film dubbed in Telugu. And NTR is not the only hero — Hrithik also has a big role. But still, buyers believe NTR’s craze is enough to bring massive crowds to theatres.

The producers are in a tight race, and the final decision could be made in just a few days. Whoever wins, one thing is clear — War 2 is already a blockbuster in the making!