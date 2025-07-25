Hyderabad: The trailer of War 2 is finally out, and it has taken the internet by storm. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film is full of action, style, and strong dialogues. Fans were waiting for this trailer, and it has lived up to the hype.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan and Tiger 3. With Hrithik’s intense look, NTR’s powerful entry, and Kiara’s strong presence, the movie promises to be a treat for action lovers.

War 2 Budget and Big Salaries

War 2 is made on a huge budget of over Rs. 210 crore, higher than the first War, which was made for Rs. 170 crore.

Hrithik Roshan has taken Rs. 48 crore for his role, while Jr NTR, who was praised worldwide for RRR, is getting Rs. 30 crore. Kiara Advani, who plays a brave officer in the film, earned Rs. 15 crore. The director, Ayan Mukerji, is being paid Rs. 32 crore for leading the project.

The movie has been shot in several countries like Spain, Japan, and Abu Dhabi. A special dance sequence featuring Hrithik and NTR is yet to be filmed, which is already creating buzz. With such a strong team and grand visuals, War 2 is all set to hit theatres on August 14, just before Independence Day. It is expected to be one of the biggest action films of the year.