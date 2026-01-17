War memorial set up in Rajouri to honour fallen heroes of Operation Sindoor

Locals have hailed the decision to establish the memorial, describing it as a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives during the shelling.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th January 2026 10:53 pm IST

Rajouri/Jammu: In a tribute to fallen heroes, including a senior government official, who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor in May last year, the army in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir government, has established a war memorial in the border district of Jammu, officials said on Saturday, January 17.

The memorial has been erected at Gujjar Mandi Chowk, the same location that witnessed intense Pakistani shelling on civilian areas in retaliation to Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces across the border on May 7 to hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan to avenge the killing of 26 people by terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.

Among those who lost their lives in Pakistani shelling was Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thappa. The officer was killed when an artillery shell struck his official residence in the area on May 10.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The memorial features murals of Thappa, Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of the Krishna Ghati Brigade, and three other Army personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, the officials said.

They said a separate statue depicting an Army soldier alongside a local nomad with his child and a goat has also been installed at the site, symbolising the strong bond between the armed forces and the civilian population in the border region.

The officials said the memorial serves not only as a site of remembrance but also as a reminder of the shared sacrifices of soldiers and civilians during times of conflict.

MS Admissions 2026-27

It reflects the resilience of the people of Rajouri and their unwavering support for the nation’s security forces, they said.

Local residents have hailed the decision to establish the memorial, describing it as a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives during the shelling.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th January 2026 10:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button