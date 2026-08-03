Warangal: 25 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning

The incident occurred at the Wardhannapet Tribal Girls Ashram School.

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Group of children in hospital ward, some sitting on beds, others standing, wearing colourful clothes.

Hyderabad: Forty out of 150 students of Warangal’s Wardhannapet Tribal Girls Ashram School fell ill due to alleged food poisoning on Monday, August 3.

Warangal District and Medical Health Officer B Raja Reddy said children were brought to the government hospital after complaining of severe stomach ache and vomiting.

When asked the reason, the officer said, “The children had chicken for dinner last night and bendakaya (ladies finger) curry this afternoon. Besides, the premises have no sanitation and drinking water facility,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

“Of the 40 children who fell sick, 25 were admitted to the hospital. They are all stable now, and many have been discharged,” he told Siasat.com.

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