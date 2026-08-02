Seven hostellers take ill after meal in Mancherial, hospitalised

Hyderabad: At least seven students were hospitalised in Telangana’s Mancherial district after having food at their hostel on Saturday, August 1.

The incident occurred at the Government Tribal Boys School in Bellampalli town. The students complained of a stomach ache after having the meal and were shifted to a hospital. According to reports, parents claimed that the students felt uneasy at 3 PM and began vomiting. They accused the school staff of neglecting the students at the time of distress.

Also Read Thirty govt school students fall ill after dinner in Mancherial

Following the incident, parents urged the school authorities to ensure hygienic food is served to the hostel dwellers. Videos shared on social media showed the students under treatment at the hospital.

At least seven students were hospitalised in Telangana's Mancherial district after having food at their hostel on Saturday, August 1.



The incident occurred at the Government Tribal Boys School in Bellampalli town. The students complained of a stomach ache after having the meal… pic.twitter.com/dFBwRsSmaA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 2, 2026

Similar incident

On July 22, at least 30 students from Mahatma Jyothibapule Girls’ School in Bellampalli town of Mancherial district were admitted to a hospital after they complained of stomach pain and vomiting after having dinner.

The girls were shifted to the Bellampalli Government Hospital, and most of them were discharged by midnight. Around eight students experienced the same symptoms after being discharged and were rushed to the hospital again on July 23.