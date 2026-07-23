Thirty govt school students fall ill after dinner in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Around 30 students from Mahatma Jyothibapule Girls’ School in Bellampalli town of Mancherial district were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday, July 22, after they complained of stomach pain and vomiting after eating dinner.

The girls were shifted to the Bellampalli Government Hospital, and most of them were discharged by midnight. Around eight students experienced the same symptoms after being discharged and were rushed to the hospital again on Thursday morning.

Food samples have been sent for testing.

Also Read Suryapet: 13 government nursing students fall ill after dinner

Food poisoning cases in Telangana

Food poisoning cases at government-run institutions have become increasingly common in Telangana. Just five days ago, 13 female students of Suryapet Government Nursing College fell ill after having dinner at their hostel.

The students complained of fever, stomach pain and vomiting after eating fried rice and were shifted to the Suryapet Area Hospital.

Before that, on July 11, over 500 students at the Telangana Social Welfare Girls’ Residential School in Metpally were served maggot-infested rice and spoilt vegetables.

On July 9, at least 40 students fell ill after consuming maggot-infested khichdi for breakfast at the Mannanur Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Gurukul Hostel located in the Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district.