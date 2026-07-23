Thirty govt school students fall ill after dinner in Mancherial

Around eight students experienced the same symptoms after being discharged and were rushed to the hospital again.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Image shows A person clutching their stomach in discomfort behind a plate of leftover seafood scraps, illustrating food poisoning or digestive distress.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Around 30 students from Mahatma Jyothibapule Girls’ School in Bellampalli town of Mancherial district were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday, July 22, after they complained of stomach pain and vomiting after eating dinner.

The girls were shifted to the Bellampalli Government Hospital, and most of them were discharged by midnight. Around eight students experienced the same symptoms after being discharged and were rushed to the hospital again on Thursday morning.

Food samples have been sent for testing.

Subhan Bakery

Food poisoning cases in Telangana

Food poisoning cases at government-run institutions have become increasingly common in Telangana. Just five days ago, 13 female students of Suryapet Government Nursing College fell ill after having dinner at their hostel.

The students complained of fever, stomach pain and vomiting after eating fried rice and were shifted to the Suryapet Area Hospital. 

Before that, on July 11, over 500 students at the Telangana Social Welfare Girls’ Residential School in Metpally were served maggot-infested rice and spoilt vegetables.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

On July 9, at least 40 students fell ill after consuming maggot-infested khichdi for breakfast at the Mannanur Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Gurukul Hostel located in the Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

Lord's Engineering College

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button