Suryapet: 13 government nursing students fall ill after dinner

Hyderabad: Thirteen female students of Suryapet Government Nursing College reportedly fell ill after having dinner at their hostel on Friday, July 17.

The students complained of fever, stomach pain and vomiting after eating fried rice and were shifted to the Suryapet Area Hospital. Their condition is currently stable, and a few of them were discharged by the following evening, an official from Suryapet Town Police Station told Siasat.com.

Also Read Maggots found in mid day meal at Gurukul in Telangana’s Jagtial

Food poisoning cases in Telangana

Food poisoning cases at government-run institutions have become increasingly common in Telangana. Just this month, students from two institutions complained of being served maggot-infested food.

On July 11, over 500 students at the Telangana Social Welfare Girls’ Residential School in Metpally were served maggot-infested rice and spoilt vegetables.

Before that, on July 9, at least 40 students fell ill after consuming maggot-infested khichdi for breakfast at the Mannanur Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Gurukul Hostel located in the Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district.