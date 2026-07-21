Warangal Airport timeline hinges on land, clearances: Centre

Hyderabad: The Union government on Monday, July 20, told the Rajya Sabha that the proposed Warangal Airport project has no definite completion timeline, as it depends on land acquisition and statutory clearances.

Replying to questions raised by Congress MPs Vam Narender Reddy and M. Anil Kumar Yadav, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has granted in-principle approval for the development of Warangal Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 496.86 crore.

The minister said the project’s completion would depend on multiple factors, including the availability of land, statutory approvals and other regulatory clearances.

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On other proposed projects in Telangana

Providing an update on other proposed airport projects in Telangana, Mohol said the state government has submitted proposals for airports at Adilabad, Peddapalli and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

He said the AAI had studied the feasibility of jointly using the existing airfield at Adilabad and had informed the state government about the land required for the project.

For the proposed airport at Peddapalli, the AAI completed a pre-feasibility study and submitted its report to the Telangana government in February.

However, the proposed airport site spanning Ramavaram, Chenchupalli and Sujathanagar villages in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was found unsuitable. According to the AAI’s pre-feasibility study, the presence of hills and a railway line makes the site unviable for airport development.

Mohol also informed the House that 58 routes from Telangana have been operationalised under the Centre’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme.