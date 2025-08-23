Video: Warangal IIT aspirant loses legs in train attack, walks again with CM help

Hyderabad: Rahul, a bright student from Warangal’s Geesugonda, was travelling to Kota, Rajasthan, for coaching on the IIT entrance exam when disaster hit him.

According to reports, he was attacked by some unidentified miscreants while in the train and pushed out of the train when it was in motion. The brutal act left Rahul with both legs amputated and in a state of critical injury.

Chief minister’s intervention

Following the information about Rahul’s fate, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy approved Rs 10 lakh for his medical costs. Through this funding, Rahul was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, where he was fitted with the latest artificial limbs.

Rahul’s doctors at NIMS explained that the advanced prosthetics have given him back mobility, and he can walk normally once more.

Family grateful

Rahul’s parents thanked the chief minister from the bottom of their hearts for his timely assistance, having provided their son with a new lease of life.

Despite the devastating accident, Rahul has not lost hope of pursuing his studies. He continues to study for the IIT entrance exam with renewed enthusiasm and determination to fulfil his dreams.