Warangal Police crush over 350 modified silencers

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Warangal Police on Thursday, October 1, crushed over 350 modified silencers used on bikes.

The crackdown was ordered by the Warangal Commissioner of Police N Sweta and carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Rayala Prabhakar Rao.

The traffic police had seized the silencers during vehicle checks after finding that they had been altered in violation of prescribed standards to produce excessive noise.

The seized silencers were subsequently crushed using a road roller.

Addressing the issue, Rao said the use of modified silencers resulted in excessive noise pollution and caused considerable inconvenience to the public.

“Students, elderly persons and those suffering from health problems were particularly affected by such noise,” he said.

He advised motorists to use only the original silencers fitted by vehicle manufacturers and warned of legal action against those who modify silencers.