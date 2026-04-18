Warehouse catches fire at Nacharam industrial area, no casualties

Hyderabad: A ball of flame was reportedly witnessed at a warehouse located in the Nacharam industrial area on Saturday, April 18. No casualties were reported.

The incident took place along the main road from Nacharam to Chilkanagar.

Videos of the blaze have emerged on social media. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and have been trying to douse the fire for the last 30 minutes.

It has been reported that goods in the warehouse have been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be certain.