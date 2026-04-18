Warehouse catches fire at Nacharam industrial area, no casualties

The incident took place along the main road from Nacharam to Chilkanagar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 9:35 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 11:23 pm IST
Fire at Nacharam building with flames and smoke engulfing the structure.

Hyderabad: A ball of flame was reportedly witnessed at a warehouse located in the Nacharam industrial area on Saturday, April 18. No casualties were reported.

The incident took place along the main road from Nacharam to Chilkanagar.

Videos of the blaze have emerged on social media. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and have been trying to douse the fire for the last 30 minutes.

Subhan Bakery

It has been reported that goods in the warehouse have been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be certain.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 9:35 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 11:23 pm IST

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