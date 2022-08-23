Warsi Brothers’ rendition of soulful national Qawalli enthralled CM

Hyderabad: The grace and sweetness of Urdu poetry coupled with soulful rendition of a national Qawalli by Warsi brothers mesmerized the audience attending the closing ceremony of 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

The whole stadium was swaying with National fervor by enjoying soulful rendition of ” Lehra raha Dekho Akash Par Tiranga” Qawwali.

Though there were other cultural and musical programs during the closing event but the Qawwali program became hit with the audience.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could not stop himself from profusely praising the scintillating performance by the local Qawwals and saluted them.

Apart from the unique style of Qawwali by famous Warsi brothers what regaled the audience was the poetry of the Qawalli which goes:

Akash Ki Aunchaion Pe jab Tiranga Lehrata Hai;

Har Hindustani ka Dil Khushiyoon se Bhar jata hai;

Lehra Raha hai dekho aakash pe Tiranga;

Aman wa Aaman ka paikar Jhanda yeh rang biranga;

Jannat Nishan Yeh Dharti Soona Ugal Rahi Hai;

Lehra Raha hai dekho Akash pe Tiranga

(When the tricolor flutters high in sky,

the heart of every Indian fills with joy,

Look how our tri color flutters high in sky,

This flag of peace, this colourful Tiranga;

The heaven like soil of the country oozes gold,

Look how our tri color flutters high in sky

The Warsi brothers got an standing ovation from the audience that included the state CM, Ministers and other VIPs. The CM saluted the Musicians in his unique style.