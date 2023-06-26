Was Vicky Kaushal the first choice for Jab Tak Hai Jaan?

Mumbai: Yash Raj Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the third highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas. High on romance, this movie was centred around love breakup and friendship. From love triangles to life-and-death situations, this movie had it all.

But did you know that it could’ve been Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s first film together?

Vicky in Jab Tak Hai Jaan?

History of cinema will never forget The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal. From Masaan to Uri, the Zara Hatke Zara back actor has always grabbed eyeballs. Apart from his carer the actor also never fails to grab headlines for his love life after being married to the famous Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

In a recent interview, Sharib Hashmi, who recently shared screen space with Vicky in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, revealed that Vicky had auditioned for a role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Yes, you heard that right. He said that the Raazi actor had auditioned for the role of SRK’s friend!

But as fate would have it the role eventually went to Sharib Hashmi.

Destiny had its plans and Vicky was planned to shine in his way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, where he will share screens with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Reports also suggest that Vicky will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

That being said, the actor also has The Great Indian Family lined up in the pipeline.