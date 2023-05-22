Watch: 2 Saudi astronauts enter International Space Station

Rayyanah Barnawi has become the first Arab woman on the ISS as well as the first Saudi woman in space. 

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2023 11:07 pm IST
Watch: 2 Saudi astronauts enters International Space Station
AX-2 Crew entered ISS on Monday. Photo: Screengrab

Two Saudi astronauts, one being the first Arab woman astronaut to enter space, set foot on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station (ISS) at 5.12 pm UAE time.

Thirty-three-old Rayyanah Barnawi became the first Arab as well as Saudi woman to travel to space on Monday.

She was accompanied by fellow astronaut Ali Al Qarni. The duo are a part of Axiom Mission 2 which includes commander Peggy Whitson and pilot John Shoffner.

MS Education Academy

The duo will spend the next eight days at ISS.

They were received by UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi who is currently on a six-month mission – the first long-duration space mission in the Arab world.

Also Read
Saudi scripts history as first Arab woman astronaut lifts off into space

It is also the first time three Arab astronauts will work together on 14 science experiments 400 kilometres above Earth.

Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) lifted off at 5:37 pm EDT on Sunday (3:07 a.m. Monday IST) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The astronauts are expected to depart the space station on May 30.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2023 11:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button