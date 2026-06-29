Watch: Actor Rahul Bose addresses Chiranjeevi as Telangana CM

Hyderabad: An awkward moment from the Rugby Premier League Season 2 final in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media after actor and Rugby India president Rahul Bose mistakenly referred to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as “Chiranjeevi.”

The slip-up happened while Bose was addressing the gathering at Gachibowli Stadium. In the viral clip, he can be heard saying “Chiranjeevi garu sir” while referring to Revanth Reddy, as Chiranjeevi was also present at the event. The moment quickly caught attention online, with users calling it an embarrassing but unintentional stage mistake.

The final was attended by Revanth Reddy, Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu and Rahul Bose. Hyderabad Heroes won the title after defeating Mumbai Dreamers 41-17 in the final.

While the match gave Hyderabad a big sporting moment, it was Rahul Bose’s accidental mix-up that became the most talked-about clip from the event.