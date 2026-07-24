Watch: Akanksha insults ‘ex’ Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp 2?

Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Chamola has once again grabbed attention with her candid remarks about estranged husband Gaurav Khanna. Days after Gaurav made a surprise appearance on the reality show, Akanksha admitted that she would have preferred seeing a family member instead.

During a conversation with Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra, Shreya spoke about missing her boyfriend and wished he could visit the show. Reacting to it, Akanksha joked that it wasn’t her family who had come to meet her but her “ex.”

She then revealed that she would have felt far more comfortable if her parents had visited instead. “I wanted my comfort, yaar. Basically more for me than for him,” she said. Akanksha even added that she would have been happier if her mother, father, or “even my dog” had come to meet her, leaving the other contestants laughing.

The remarks have now gone viral on social media, with many viewers calling them an indirect insult to Gaurav Khanna. While some felt Akanksha was simply expressing her emotional needs during a difficult phase, others believed her comments came across as dismissive of Gaurav’s gesture.

Akanksha and Gaurav, who got married in 2016, are currently separated. During the Lock Upp 2 premiere, Akanksha revealed that the two have been living apart and are in the process of getting divorced. She also shared that their decision to part ways was mutual, while clarifying that not having children was only one of several reasons behind their separation.