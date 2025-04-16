Watch: Akshay Kumar’s rare and big statement about Salman Khan

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has shown strong support for his long-time friend Salman Khan after the latter’s latest movie, Sikandar, did not do well at the box office. While promoting his own film, Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay shared his thoughts in an interview in Delhi.

Sikandar’s Box Office Trouble

Salman Khan’s movie Sikandar was released on Eid but failed to impress. It opened with a big start of Rs. 26 crore rupees but dropped to just 26 lakh on the 16th day. The film got mixed reviews and led to discussions about whether Salman’s star power is fading.

Akshay’s Powerful Statement on Salman

When Akshay was asked about big stars facing failures, he responded with a strong statement. He said, “Tiger zinda hai aur hamesha rahega. Salman ek aisi nasal ka tiger hai jo zindagi mein kabhi nahi marta.”

This means, “The tiger is alive and will always be. Salman is a kind of tiger who never dies.” Akshay made it clear that he believes Salman’s stardom is still strong.

"Tiger Zinda hai aur hanesh rahega. #SalmanKhan ek aise nasal ka tiger hai jo kabhi marr nahi sakta," says #AkshayKumar

Akshay and Salman have been friends for many years. They started their careers around the same time and have acted together in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann. Their bond is well-known in the industry.

Salman Khan Faces More Challenges

Apart from the film’s failure, Salman recently received a death threat through WhatsApp. The man who sent the threat was arrested. Akshay also showed concern about this and said that artists’ safety is just as important as anyone else’s.