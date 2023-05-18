Watch – Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha teases fans outside Jubilee Hills home

Hyderabad: In a delightful turn of events, a video capturing Arha, the beloved daughter of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, at play has gone viral on social media. Arha is seen mischievously engaging with fans who had gathered outside their house in Jubilee Hills in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the charismatic star in the adorable video.

Arha can be seen teasing a helper who tries to hold her back, exuding her infectious charm. She confidently walks towards the pathway leading to the eagerly awaiting fans, a mischievous glint in her eyes. Her playful gestures and infectious laughter instantly make those who witness her spontaneous smile on their faces.

The video has spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, leaving fans obsessed with Arha’s fun-loving personality and eagerly anticipating more glimpses into the lives of their favourite star and his adorable family.

In a world of glitz and glamour, moments like these remind us of our favourite celebrities’ human sides and the joy they bring not only through their performances, but also through the innocence and spontaneity of their children.

Meanwhile, Allu Arha made her acting debut as a child artiste in Samantha Ruth Prabh-starrer ‘Shaakuntalam’ that was released recently.