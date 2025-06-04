Hyderabad: The nation is celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) long-awaited victory in the IPL 2025 final, and it’s not just Karnataka, fans across India have erupted in joy. One of such moments that has truly captured hearts online is Allu Arjun’s son, Allu Ayaan’s emotional reaction after RCB lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years.

Ayaan, a loyal RCB and Virat Kohli fan, couldn’t hold back his emotions. In a now-viral video shared by the ‘Pushpa’ actor himself on Instagram, the 11-year-old is seen pouring water on his head, lying on the floor, and screaming in joy, “Finally, 18 years!” He also said, “I love Kohli. I like Kohli so much. I got into cricket because of him.”

Allu Arjun, visibly amused and proud, captioned the video: “Ayaan getting super emotional. #ViratKohli fanboy moment. Soo cute, my chinni babu.”

Another clip shows Ayaan hilariously saying, “Finally, I cannot say Ee Saala Cup Lollipop,” referring to the taunt RCB fans often faced over the years. The original chant, “Ee Saala Cup Namde” (This year, the cup is ours), had long haunted the team, until now.

RCB secured a thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Tuesday. Virat Kohli, who has been with the franchise since its inception, was seen in tears as he celebrated the emotional high of finally clinching the title.

This victory wasn’t just about the cup, it was about the heart, the wait, and the loyalty of fans.