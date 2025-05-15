Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are once again making headlines, this time, not with a red-carpet appearance or cricketing feat, but with a rare, heartwarming family moment.

A video of the couple visiting Anushka’s maternal home in Ayodhya with their children, Vamika and Akaay, has gone viral, leaving fans gushing over the adorable glimpse into their private life.

In the now-viral clip, Anushka is seen holding baby Akaay in her arms as she arrives at her mother’s house. Little Vamika stands close by, curiously watching the sweet reunion.

Anushka’s mother warmly welcomes her daughter and grandson, taking Akaay into her arms and sharing a heartfelt hug with Anushka, while Vamika looks on with innocent wonder. Virat is briefly spotted in the background, completing the picture-perfect family frame as they all enter the house together.

Given the couple’s well-known preference for keeping their children’s lives private, such rare videos often cause a stir online and this one was no different. Fans flooded social media with love and admiration.

This comes just days after Virat Kohli announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an era for Indian cricket fans. On the film front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo in Qala and had earlier starred in Zero (2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka and Virat’s love story began in 2013 on the sets of a commercial shoot. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Tuscany in 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and their son Akaay in February 2024.