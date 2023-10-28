Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi highlights importance of regional parties

Hyderabad: Underscoring the importance of regional parties, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday told a gathering that if BJP or Congress were voted to power in upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, “then there will not be anyone to look after their problems”.

His remarks came while addressing a poll rally in Zahirabad in poll-bound Telangana.

“Wherever there will be regional parties (in power), people will be valued. If they both (BJP and Congress) will come to power, then there will not be anyone to look after your problems,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

On Friday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi writes and gives what K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should say in front of the people.

He also asserted that AIMIM is the “A-team” for Congress and BRS.

“AIMIM is the A-team for Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Asaduddin Owaisi controls all of them. Asaduddin Owaisi writes and gives what KCR and Rahul Gandhi should say. BRS is with the Majlis (AIMIM) party. Till we have life, we will never go together with AIMIM. We will never join BRS, which is together with AIMIM”.

The upcoming assembly election in Telangana scheduled to take place on November 30 is poised for a triangular contest, with the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress as the major contenders.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.