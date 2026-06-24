London: Imagine bumping into Atif Aslam on the streets and getting a free live performance. That’s exactly what happened to a group of lucky fans when the singer broke into an impromptu musical session while strolling through London. A video capturing the magical moment is going viral across social media.

In the viral clip, Atif is seen strumming a guitar and singing a soulful track as passersby stop to enjoy the unexpected performance. Dressed in a black jacket, matching trousers and white sneakers, the singer kept it casual yet stylish while turning an ordinary London street into his stage.

Truth behind the video

While the video is currently making waves online, it is not recent. We did some research found that the clip dates back to 2025 and has resurfaced on social media. Interestingly, Atif is currently in London and even performed there last week, which may have led many fans to believe that the street performance happened recently.

More about Atif Aslam

Atif remains one of the most popular singers across India and Pakistan. He shot to fame with Aadat before making a successful transition to Bollywood with Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein from Zeher. Over the years, he has delivered several chartbusters, including Pehli Nazar Mein, Tu Jaane Na, Tera Hone Laga Hoon and Jeene Laga Hoon, earning a massive fan following that continues to celebrate his music.