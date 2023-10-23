Watch: BJP MP rejects Telangana Assembly pre-poll survey

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arvind Dharmapuri rejected the pre-poll survey for the Telangana Assembly elections on Sunday. He alleged that the surveys have become a commercial business.

Dismissing the predictions from various surveys, the MP claimed that if he spends money, the survey will change. He added, “Very few people conduct real surveys.”

BJP will form govt in Telangana, says MP Arvind Dharmapuri

The MP asserted that a BJP government would be formed after the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. Emphasizing the Saffron party’s performance in the upcoming elections, he said that especially in Adilabad, Nizamabad, and surrounding areas, BJP would clean sweep.

Earlier, while criticizing Telangana Chief Minister KCR, he stated that the people of Telangana are attracted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “clean” governance and that they are fed up with the “arrogant and corrupt” family rule.

Pre-poll survey for Telangana Assembly polls

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls scheduled for November this year, several pre-poll surveys have started releasing their predictions. Some predict that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will secure the highest seat share, while others indicate the Congress as the front-runner. However, some of them hint that the state may see a hung Assembly after the polls.

For instance, the India TV CNX survey projects 70 seats for BRS in the upcoming elections. In contrast, surveys conducted by Poll Tracker, Telangana Pulse, Lok Poll, Janmat, and ABP-C voters predict that the Congress will emerge as the majority party after the elections.

Every survey points to Congress victory in Telangana..



There is also a looming threat of a hung assembly, with Janmat and ABP-C voters hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly after the upcoming polls.

Another survey by India Today-C Voter predicts that the Congress will secure 54 seats, while BRS is expected to secure 49 in the Telangana Assembly polls, suggesting the likelihood of a hung assembly.

Although the surveys are divided on whether the polls will result in the formation of a government by INC or BRS or a hung assembly in Telangana, all of them predict that the BJP is unlikely to form a government in the state. Most surveys indicate that the BJP’s seat share will remain in the single digits.