Watch: BRS MLA trapped in overloaded elevator in Secunderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Lasya Nanditha was trapped in an elevator due to overloading on Sunday.

The mishap occurred during her visit to an event in Secunderabad. Her staff and locals promptly broke open the elevator doors to rescue her safely. MLA was unharmed.

BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G. Lasya Nanditha @glasyananditha got stuck in an elevator.



The Staff had to break the doors to get her out.

Due to overload the lift went down.#Hyderabad #LasyaNanditha #Lift #StuckInLift #BRS #Secunderabad pic.twitter.com/pVHC6NqG0W — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 24, 2023

Lasya Nanditha won 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly Election from the Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency. Earlier in the day, she had participated in Christmas celebrations at Holy Trinity Church in Ward 8 and Ward 3, as mentioned in her post on X.com.