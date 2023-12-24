Watch: BRS MLA trapped in overloaded elevator in Secunderabad

Her staff and locals promptly broke open the elevator doors to rescue her safely

Updated: 24th December 2023 6:05 pm IST
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha trapped in an elevator

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Lasya Nanditha was trapped in an elevator due to overloading on Sunday.

The mishap occurred during her visit to an event in Secunderabad. Her staff and locals promptly broke open the elevator doors to rescue her safely. MLA was unharmed.

Lasya Nanditha won 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly Election from the Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency. Earlier in the day, she had participated in Christmas celebrations at Holy Trinity Church in Ward 8 and Ward 3, as mentioned in her post on X.com.

