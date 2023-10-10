Watch: BRS workers waive black flags, balloons at Amit Shah in Telangana

Hyderabad: A few Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters tried to block Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s convey while he was on his way to address a public meeting at Adilabad on Tuesday.

They waved black flags and balloons as soon as the convoy arrived in the district, in protest against the Centre to demand the establishment of Cement Corporation of India.

The protesters raised slogans like “Amit Shah go back,” and “we want KCR.” However, the cops intervened and cleared the road for the Union home minister’s motorcade.

#BRS followers showing black balloons tried to block the convoy of #AmitShah in #Adilabad, #Telangana while he was heading to public meeting spot. The protesters were demanding Cement Corporation of India raising Amit Shah Go Back slogans. pic.twitter.com/TaB6eK7yCd — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) October 10, 2023

Amit Shah was in Telangana to address a rally and attend the ‘convention of intellectuals’. The BJP in Telangana is hopeful that its campaign for the assembly polls will again momentum with Shah’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended development programmes and addressed two rallies at Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana earlier this month.

Modi had then announced setting up a National Turmeric Board, a long-pending demand of turmeric farmers in Nizamabad, and a Central Tribal University in the state. The establishment of a Central Tribal University is an assurance mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Several senior BJP leaders are expected to take part in the party’s campaign for the assembly polls.