Watch: BRS workers waive black flags, balloons at Amit Shah in Telangana

BJP in Telangana is hopeful that its campaign for the assembly polls will again momentum with Shah’s visit

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 10th October 2023 9:02 pm IST
Watch: BRS supports try to block Amit Shah's convoy in Telangana
BRS supports try to block Amit Shah's convoy in Telangana

Hyderabad: A few Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters tried to block Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s convey while he was on his way to address a public meeting at Adilabad on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

They waved black flags and balloons as soon as the convoy arrived in the district, in protest against the Centre to demand the establishment of Cement Corporation of India.

The protesters raised slogans like “Amit Shah go back,” and “we want KCR.” However, the cops intervened and cleared the road for the Union home minister’s motorcade.

MS Education Academy

Amit Shah was in Telangana to address a rally and attend the ‘convention of intellectuals’. The BJP in Telangana is hopeful that its campaign for the assembly polls will again momentum with Shah’s visit.

Also Read
Amit Shah to kick-start poll campaign in Telangana on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended development programmes and addressed two rallies at Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana earlier this month.

Modi had then announced setting up a National Turmeric Board, a long-pending demand of turmeric farmers in Nizamabad, and a Central Tribal University in the state. The establishment of a Central Tribal University is an assurance mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Several senior BJP leaders are expected to take part in the party’s campaign for the assembly polls.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 10th October 2023 9:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button