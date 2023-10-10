Amit Shah to kick-start poll campaign in Telangana on Tuesday

Several senior BJP leaders are expected to take part in the party's campaign for the assembly polls.

Union home minister Amit Shah (file photo).

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Adilabad and a convention of intellectuals in Hyderabad on Tuesday, kick-starting the poll campaign for the assembly elections to be held on November 30.

Shah will address the rally at 3 pm and attend the convention of intellectuals in the evening, BJP sources said.

The senior BJP leader is also expected to meet party leaders and chalk out the poll strategies, they said.

The BJP in Telangana is hopeful that its campaign for the assembly polls will get momentum with Shah’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended development programmes and addressed two rallies at Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana earlier this month.

Modi had then announced setting up a National Turmeric Board, a long pending demand of turmeric farmers in Nizamabad, and a Central Tribal University in the state.

The establishment of a Central Tribal University is an assurance mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Several senior BJP leaders are expected to take part in the party’s campaign for the assembly polls.

