Telangana Assembly polls: BRS to release manifesto on Oct 15

Hyderabad: Following the announcement of the schedule for the Telangana Assembly polls, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Chief Minister of the state, K. Chandrashekar Rao, has decided to release the party manifesto during a meeting with party candidates at Telangana Bhavan on October 15. On the same day, BRS will issue B-forms to party candidates for the polls.

During this event, KCR will offer suggestions and explain the rules and regulations to be followed in the Telangana Assembly polls. Furthermore, he will provide specific instructions to the party candidates regarding their election campaigns.

According to the plan, following the meeting, KCR will proceed to the Husnabad Assembly constituency, where he will address a large public gathering at 4 p.m. on the same day.

KCR to tour districts

In a release on Monday, it was announced that KCR will tour various districts to address a series of public meetings in different Assembly constituencies on October 15, 16, 17, and 18.

He will participate in a public meeting in Jangaon and Bhongir Assembly segments on October 16. The next day, he will visit Siddipet and Sircilla. On October 18, he will attend public meetings in Jadcherla at 2 p.m. and Medchal at 4 p.m.

In the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, KCR intends to file nominations from two Assembly constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy on November 9. Before filing his nominations, he plans to visit the Konayapalli Venkateswara Swamy temple in Siddipet constituency.

Telangana Assembly Polls 2023

Yesterday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in the state.

According to the schedule, the notification for the elections will be released on November 3, with the last date for nominations set for November 10.

Polling is scheduled to take place on November 30, and the counting of votes is planned for December 3.

With the announcement of the schedule for the Telangana Assembly polls, the political temperature has surged in the state.