Watch: Burqa-clad woman auto driver hits the road in Hyderabad

Asiya claims that she always wanted to be independent and hence took driving lessons from Darussalam.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th June 2023 2:50 pm IST
Burqa-clad woman steering auto in Hyderabad grabs attention
Burqa-clad woman steering auto in Hyderabad (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a rare scene, a burqa-clad woman was seen driving an electric auto on the busy streets of the city on Saturday.

Aasiya Begum, a woman autorickshaw driver who underwent training in a male-dominated profession is now part of a workforce where women are rarely seen in Hyderabad.

The lady donning an abaya and a niqab (a face covering) was seen turning heads as she drove the three-wheel electric autorickshaw, through a busy junction.

An urge to be independent pushed Aasiya to take up the job after she was reportedly trained for the same in Darussalam.

