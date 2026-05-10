Watch: Car overheats, catches fire at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A Mercedes-Benz burst into flames near AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli on Saturday evening, May 9, sending passersby into a panic before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

No one was injured in the incident.

Driver exits car

The driver first noticed smoke rising from the car around 7:30 pm near SLNT in Kothaguda and had the presence of mind to pull over and step out, moments before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Videos of the burning car quickly circulated on social media.

A Mercedes-Benz car caught fire in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on Saturday, May 9, evening.



The incident caused panic among commuters, according to the police, the car was travelling from Banjara Hills to Vasella Meadows. The driver noticed smoke emanating from the car upon… pic.twitter.com/IVofeXLRsi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 10, 2026

Fire officials who rushed to the spot told Siasat.com that engine overheating is the likely cause. Police also reached the scene, and the fire was put out without any casualties.