Watch: Car overheats, catches fire at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

The incident that occurred at 7:30 pm caused panic among commuters.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 12:13 pm IST
Car gutted due to fire in Hyderabad
Car gutted due to fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Mercedes-Benz burst into flames near AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli on Saturday evening, May 9, sending passersby into a panic before firefighters brought the blaze under control. 

No one was injured in the incident.

Driver exits car

The driver first noticed smoke rising from the car around 7:30 pm near SLNT in Kothaguda and had the presence of mind to pull over and step out, moments before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. 

Subhan Bakery

Videos of the burning car quickly circulated on social media.

Fire officials who rushed to the spot told Siasat.com that engine overheating is the likely cause. Police also reached the scene, and the fire was put out without any casualties.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 12:13 pm IST

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